HOLTECAST | Liverpool 3-0 Aston Villa - A work in progress!

What Do We Discuss?

Well then, that certainly didn’t go the way many of us hoped it would - what did the lads make of the match at Anfield on Sunday?

Is it fair to say that there was a lack of cohesion and urgency from an Aston Villa perspective against Liverpool?

Did Villa give Liverpool too much respect on the day?

The injury bug bites again! Diego Carlos comes off; what could this mean for Villa going forward?

Is there a case for Youri Tielemans to finally get his first Premier League start for Villa after the international break given today’s mixed performances in the midfield?

Lack of leadership? The lads discuss the constant conversation around on-field leadership and if there’s any cause for concern.

Two wins and two losses to start the season - is that a fair outcome given the circumstances?

Surely there’s still a few things to be positive about even after today’s loss, right?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla

Dom Phillips: @domphillips02

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

Where Can I Listen?

We’ve made it nice and simple for all of you amazing listeners.

Apple podcasts

Click here to subscribe to Apple Podcasts

Acast

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Spotify

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Otherwise, just type in ‘Holtecast’ into your search engine - simple as that.

Feel free to subscribe, like, follow, and share the podcast. Thank you for listening!