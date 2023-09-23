HOLTECAST | Legia Warsaw 3-2 Aston Villa - A reality check in Poland!

What Do We Discuss?

Well, that certainly wasn’t the return to Europe that Aston Villa fans would have originally expected; what did the lads make of the loss in Poland?

What can be made of the rotated lineup against Legia Warsaw on Thursday?

Is there cause for concern at the right-back position when it comes to depth?

Calum Chambers...yikes!

How impressive has Jhon Duran been so far this season?

That Zaniolo thunderbolt, which led to Duran’s goal....WOW!

Starboy, Jacob Ramsey, returning to action has to be one of the main positives on Thursday!

Surely we all have to expect a fair amount of rotation given Villa’s heavy schedule, right?

How should Unai Emery approach the next match in the Europa Conference League on October 5th?

Chelsea are next up as Unai Emery’s men travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday; how are we feeling ahead of that one?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

