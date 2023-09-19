HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace - Fortress Villa Park!

What Do We Discuss?

It took a good while, but Unai Emery’s men finally broke through in the 87th minute and never looked back; what did the lads make of the performance at Villa Park?

The subs really made an impact yesterday, didn’t they?

Pau Torres has recieved plenty of stick for some of the defensive errors thus far this season; is any of that blame fair or are some of us Aston Villa fans being a little short-sighted?

What can be made of Nicolo Zaniolo’s performance on Saturday?

It was deemed offside, but how stunning was Diaby’s finish in the first half?!

Duran’s the man! Can we rely on the forward more than originally expected this season?

Right then, let’s settle this...should the foul on Ollie Watkins in the Crystal Palace penalty area a penalty?

Do they lads have any more concerns about Watkins’ goalscoring slump?

The lads spend some time answering Twitter/X questions.

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla

Simon O’Regan: @SiORegan

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

