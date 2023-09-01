HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Liverpool v Aston Villa w/ former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor!

What Do We Discuss?

Well then, what has Neil made of Liverpool’s start to the season thus far?

What can be made of Darwin Nunez’s resurgence against Newcastle United last weekend - could this be the start of a consistent run of form for the Liverpool attacker?

What are Neil’s thoughts on Liverpool’s summer transfer business so far and what does he expect to happen before the window shuts on September 1st (today)?

Given how last season would have been rather disappointing for Liverpool fans, what are the expectations for the rest of the season?

How important is the atmosphere at Anfield?

What has Neil made of Aston Villa since Unai Emery took charge last season?

Right then, who’s feeling more confident ahead of Sunday?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

