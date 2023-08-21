HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 4-0 Everton: Well chewed toffee!

What Do We Discuss?

Sunday’s win over Everton was certainly pleasing on the eyes! What did the lads make of the victory at Villa Park?

We’re typically pretty harsh on Leon Bailey on this podcast (maybe saying we’re pretty harsh is putting it lightly), but the Jamaican winger actually had a strong performance today before hobbling off with a slight knock (surprise, surprise!) - was this just Bailey being good against Everton again or could this be a starting point for the attacker to work from?

Aside from all of the transfer news and gossip, Lucas Digne also put in a promising performance, but could it be too little too late for the French left-back in terms of continuing his career as an Aston Villa player?

What are the biggest takeaways from Sunday's win?

It was pretty pleasing to see Diego Carlos put Neal Maupay in his back pocket, wasn't it?

Moussa Diaby is class at football, pass it on!

So, who’s feeling confident ahead of the trip to Hibernian on Wednesday?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla

Simon O’Regan: @SiORegan

Tom Nightingale: @tdnightingale

Sebastian Bacon: @SebastianBacon8

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

