HOLTECAST | The BIG Aston Villa 2022/2023 End of Season Review!

What Do We Discuss?

With the 2022/2023 season now fully behind us, how are the lads feeling about the season as a whole and will this be a deemed a season to remember?

From the lows of Steven Gerrard’s reign to the highs of Unai Emery’s journey to UEFA Europa Conference League football; what was the turning point/moment of the season that turned things around at the football club?

Which player(s) would the lads consider to be a surprise performer this season?

On the other side, which player(s) needs to step up heading into next season?

It wouldn’t be an episode of the Holtecast without discussing the brilliance of Lord Unai Emery; what have the lads made of the job that the Villa boss has done so far?

On a scale from 1 to 10, how would the lads rate this season?

What would be considered a successful season next season?

Let’s get a little ahead of ourselves, make ourselves look foolish, and predict Aston Villa’s path through the Europa Conference League...how far will they go?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

