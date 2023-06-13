HOLTECAST | The lowdown on Youri Tielemans w/ Rob Tanner of The Athletic!

What Do We Discuss?

Well, Aston Villa moved quickly to secure the Belgium international’s services, with the midfielder signing up on a 4-year deal; should this be considered a real coup for Unai Emery?

So, who really is Youri Tielemans?

If Rob was Unai Emery, how would he utilize Tielemans in order to get the best out of him?

Could he play as a right midfielder in the John McGinn/Jacob Ramsey mould?

What’s Rob’s thoughts on the perception Tielemans has surrounding his attitude/effort put forward this past season — was it a case of Leicester City being poor or is it something to be potentially be concerned about?

If Rob could have one parting message for Youri, what would it be?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

GUEST - Twitter: @RobTannerLCFC

