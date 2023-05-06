HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa w/ Wolves Fancast!

PLEASE READ: Our very own Sebastian Bacon will be taking part in The Content Clasico charity football match at Molineux Stadium on June 2nd, with all proceeds going to the mental health charity, Mind. If you fancy supporting a fantastic cause, feel free to click on the link below and donate today!

DONATE TODAY

What Do We Discuss?

With our very own Sebastian Bacon taking part in the upcoming charity football match at Molineux Stadium on June 2nd, the lads look ahead to the match (hopefully Seb will do the Holtecast/7500 to Holte team proud...or else!).

How would Dan describe Wolves’ home form versus their away form this season?

Surely Wolves are safe with 37 points and only 4 games left this season, right?

How big of an impact has Julen Lopetegui made since taking over as Wolverhampton Wanderers boss?

What sort of Wolves side does Dan think will show up against Aston Villa on Saturday?

What has Dan made of Unai Emery’s body of work as Aston Villa boss?

Right then, who’s feeling more confident ahead of Saturday?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

GUEST - Twitter: @wolvesfancast

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

