HOLTECAST | Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa: Destiny Awaits!

What Do We Discuss?

Aside from Ollie Watkins’ penalty miss, was the first half performance against Liverpool one of the best shifts put in by Unai Emery’s men this season?

Should Ollie Watkins be the number one penalty taker going forward or should it fall to the likes of Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, or potentially a new recruit heading into next season?

What did the lads make of Lucas Digne, Matty Cash, and Boubacar Kamara coming into the starting lineup? Were those changes justified given their performances?

Fabinho’s fouls, Klopp’s comments, and loads of added time; the lads go on a little bit of a rant session and justifiably so!

How are Cole, Simon, and Seb feeling about of Sunday’s match against Brighton?

Well then, do the lads think Aston Villa will be playing in the Europa Conference League next season?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

EPISODE NOTES:

Where Can I Listen?

