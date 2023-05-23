HOLTECAST | Liverpool 1-1 Aston Villa: Destiny Awaits!

What Do We Discuss?
- Aside from Ollie Watkins’ penalty miss, was the first half performance against Liverpool one of the best shifts put in by Unai Emery’s men this season?
- Should Ollie Watkins be the number one penalty taker going forward or should it fall to the likes of Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, or potentially a new recruit heading into next season?
- What did the lads make of Lucas Digne, Matty Cash, and Boubacar Kamara coming into the starting lineup? Were those changes justified given their performances?
- Fabinho’s fouls, Klopp’s comments, and loads of added time; the lads go on a little bit of a rant session and justifiably so!
- How are Cole, Simon, and Seb feeling about of Sunday’s match against Brighton?
- Well then, do the lads think Aston Villa will be playing in the Europa Conference League next season?
- All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!
STAY CONNECTED:
Email: holtecast@gmail.com
Twitter: @7500ToHolte
Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla
Sebastian Bacon: @SebastianBacon8
Simon O’Regan: @SiORegan
EPISODE NOTES:
Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.
Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa
