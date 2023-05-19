HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Liverpool v Aston Villa w/ The Anfield Talk!

What Do We Discuss?

What has Ben made of Liverpool’s season thus far?

With Liverpool unbeaten in 9 matches, winning their last 7 of those results, how much confidence is flowing through Jurgen Klopp’s side at the moment?

Liverpool will be saying goodbye following the conclusion of the current Premier League campaign to the likes of James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita; how does Ben feel about these departures?

Does Ben think Jurgen Klopp’s touchline ban could have an impact on this Liverpool side on Saturday?

Could this match potentially be won in midfield?

Well then, who’s feeling more confident ahead of Saturday’s clash at Anfield?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

GUEST - Twitter: @TheAnfieldTalk

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

