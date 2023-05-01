HOLTECAST | Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa - Lindelof the line!

What Do We Discuss?

Well, after a run of 10 matches unbeaten, Aston Villa were bound to lose again at some point, so we can’t be too disheartened, right?

Villa fail to score for the first time in the Premier League with Unai Emery as the gaffer; had the opportunities on Sunday to do so, but was it a case of luck not being on our side or a lack of quality on the day?

Are Unai Emery’s men running out of gas as the season nears its end?

Is it fair to also say that the injury list and the lack of quality squad depth is a major factor in the last few performances (yes, we drew against Brentford and beat Fulham, but they weren’t the most energetic/pleasing performances, so go easy on me here)?

A top 8 finish is a great accomplishment for the Villa given where we were when Unai Emery took over, but is the hunt for 5th place still a real possibility?

Wolves on Saturday! Are the lads confident that Villa will get back to winning ways?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla

Sebastian Bacon: @SebastianBacon8

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

