HOLTECAST | THE EUROPEAN DREAM: Victory over Fulham, a trip to Old Trafford, and Aston Villa’s chances of European football!

Aston Villa have won again, other results have gone our way, and the European dream is still alive! Join our Cole, Simon, and Tom as they discuss victory over Fulham, the trip to Old Trafford on Sunday, and get all giddy about the possibility of seeing the mighty Villa in a European competition. You can listen for FREE on AcastApple Podcasts, and Spotify - dig in!

By Holtecast
What Do We Discuss?

  • It wasn’t the most impressive of performances against Fulham, but a win is a win and Aston Villa now sit 5th place in the Premier League table — we have to be happy with that, surely?
  • Is finishing in the top 8 enough of an accomplishment or should we be expecting/hoping for more prior to the end of the season?
  • Villa have scored in all 20 matches that Unai Emery has been in charge of — how impressive is that record and will it be topped against Manchester United on Sunday?
  • How are the lads feeling about the match against United?
  • With Villa’s form as of late, is there any reason to think that Unai Emery’s men won’t be highly competitive against any side they face?
  • 5 matches left and still plenty to play for! Where do the lads think the Villa boys will finish come the end of the campaign?
  • All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla

Tom Nightingale: @tdnightingale

Simon O’Regan: @SiORegan

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

Where Can I Listen?

