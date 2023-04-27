HOLTECAST | THE EUROPEAN DREAM: Victory over Fulham, a trip to Old Trafford, and Aston Villa’s chances of European football!

Aston Villa have won again, other results have gone our way, and the European dream is still alive! Join our Cole, Simon, and Tom as they discuss victory over Fulham, the trip to Old Trafford on Sunday, and get all giddy about the possibility of seeing the mighty Villa in a European competition. You can listen for FREE on Acast, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify - dig in!