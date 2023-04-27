HOLTECAST | THE EUROPEAN DREAM: Victory over Fulham, a trip to Old Trafford, and Aston Villa’s chances of European football!

What Do We Discuss?
- It wasn’t the most impressive of performances against Fulham, but a win is a win and Aston Villa now sit 5th place in the Premier League table — we have to be happy with that, surely?
- Is finishing in the top 8 enough of an accomplishment or should we be expecting/hoping for more prior to the end of the season?
- Villa have scored in all 20 matches that Unai Emery has been in charge of — how impressive is that record and will it be topped against Manchester United on Sunday?
- How are the lads feeling about the match against United?
- With Villa’s form as of late, is there any reason to think that Unai Emery’s men won’t be highly competitive against any side they face?
- 5 matches left and still plenty to play for! Where do the lads think the Villa boys will finish come the end of the campaign?
- All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!
STAY CONNECTED:
Email: holtecast@gmail.com
Twitter: @7500ToHolte
Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla
Tom Nightingale: @tdnightingale
Simon O’Regan: @SiORegan
EPISODE NOTES:
Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.
Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa
