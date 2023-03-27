HOLTECAST | How far can Unai Emery take Aston Villa?

What Do We Discuss?

What have the lads made of Unai Emery’s time as Aston Villa boss thus far?

When’s the last time any of us felt this confident in a Villa manager/head coach?

Is it fair to say that the collective group/squad has improved massively under Emery?

Which players have improved the most under Emery?

With the final stretch of the 2022/2023 campaign nearly underway, how confident do the lads feel about the final run-in of fixtures and could we see Villa finish within the top 10?

May be a bold shout, but should we dare even ask if we could see Villa finishing in the top 7 by the end of the season?!

On a scale of 1 (poor) to 4 (Excellent), how do the lads rate the job Unai Emery has done thus far?

In Lord Unai we trust!!!!

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla

Simon O’Regan: @SiORegan

Neil Dunworth: @LoveMcGrathpod

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

