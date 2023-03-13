HOLTECAST | West Ham United 1-1 Aston Villa - Stalemate in London, young Villans shining on loan, and the rise of the Villa Women!

What Do We Discuss?
- Given the performance on Sunday, is it a sign of progress that sections of the Aston Villa fan base are annoyed that Unai Emery’s men didn’t take all three points at the London Stadium or is it a typical case of fans expecting too much too soon?
- How mint was Alex Moreno’s cross to setup Ollie Watkins’ header?
- Leon Bailey and West Ham’s penalty; let’s just say we weren’t fans of it.
- Was a draw a fair result upon further reflection?
- Tim Iroegbunam, Cameron Archer, and Aaron Ramsey have all been making key contributions for their respective sides while on loan; how important is it for these lads to continue to succeed and what could it mean for Villa’s loan process going forward?
- Villa Women have absolutely smashed it so far this season; could they break into the top four in the WSL and what does a top half finish mean for Carla Ward’s side heading into the summer?
- All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!
STAY CONNECTED:
Email: holtecast@gmail.com
Twitter: @7500ToHolte
Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla
Simon O’Regan: @SiORegan
EPISODE NOTES:
Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.
Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa
Where Can I Listen?
We’ve made it nice and simple for all of you amazing listeners.
Apple podcasts
Click here to subscribe to Apple Podcasts
Acast
Click here to subscribe on Acast
Spotify
Click here to subscribe on Spotify
Otherwise, just type in ‘Holtecast’ into your search engine - simple as that.
Feel free to subscribe, like, follow, and share the podcast. Thank you for listening!
Loading comments...