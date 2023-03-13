 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

HOLTECAST | West Ham United 1-1 Aston Villa - Stalemate in London, young Villans shining on loan, and the rise of the Villa Women!

Our Cole and Simon sat down as the weekend drew to a close to dissect a point gained at the London Stadium, gush over the superb performances from the club’s young talent that are out on loan, and applaud the mighty Villa Women. You can listen for FREE on AcastApple Podcasts, and Spotify - dig in!

What Do We Discuss?

  • Given the performance on Sunday, is it a sign of progress that sections of the Aston Villa fan base are annoyed that Unai Emery’s men didn’t take all three points at the London Stadium or is it a typical case of fans expecting too much too soon?
  • How mint was Alex Moreno’s cross to setup Ollie Watkins’ header?
  • Leon Bailey and West Ham’s penalty; let’s just say we weren’t fans of it.
  • Was a draw a fair result upon further reflection?
  • Tim Iroegbunam, Cameron Archer, and Aaron Ramsey have all been making key contributions for their respective sides while on loan; how important is it for these lads to continue to succeed and what could it mean for Villa’s loan process going forward?
  • Villa Women have absolutely smashed it so far this season; could they break into the top four in the WSL and what does a top half finish mean for Carla Ward’s side heading into the summer?
  • All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

