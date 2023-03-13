HOLTECAST | West Ham United 1-1 Aston Villa - Stalemate in London, young Villans shining on loan, and the rise of the Villa Women!

Our Cole and Simon sat down as the weekend drew to a close to dissect a point gained at the London Stadium, gush over the superb performances from the club’s young talent that are out on loan, and applaud the mighty Villa Women. You can listen for FREE on Acast, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify - dig in!