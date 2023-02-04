Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Leicester City

Aside from something of a kit sponsor controversy (I’m not a fan of the decision, but I digress), everything is coming up roses as Aston Villa hosts Leicester City this Saturday.

It’s a quality opportunity for a win. With the Foxes sitting in 14th to Villa’s 11th in the table, Leicester have had a bit of a rough go lately. The last three league matches have ended absent of a victory, with losses to Fulham at the King Power Stadium (1-0) and to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground (2-0) prior to drawing at home to Brighton and Hove Albion (2-2). Players to keep an eye on include James Maddison in midfield, Keiran Dewsbury-Hall in the number 10 position and right-back Timothy Castagne.

For Aston Villa this week, the only real question seems to be who starts at right-back. Matty Cash is ready to go, but Ashley Young is playing lights out. There could be some shuffling in the midfield if John McGinn starts after returning from injury, but the presumption is he comes off of the bench. Lining up in something of a stacked 4-4-2 or 4-2-2-2, Emi Martinez will start in goal, with Alex Moreno on his left and Ashley Young on his right. Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konza will partner at center-back. Lucas Digne is available on the left, but Moreno wins out on talent. At right-back, it’s a toss-up. You really don’t want Matty Cash going stale sitting on the bench, but you can’t bench Young with how well he’s playing. I’m leaning towards Young as I like continuity and he really has been playing well, but I wouldn’t be the least bit shocked to see Cash start. At holding midfield we’ll see the regular duo of Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara, with Emi Buendia to their left and Jacob Ramsey to their right. I’d like to see McGinn on the right and Ramsey on the left, but we’re in good hands with Buendia and Ramsey. The striker partnership will be Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey. It’s too soon, but I’m intrigued to see what Bertrand Traore can do in Bailey’s spot.

PREDICTION: With the Villa hitting all the right notes as of late, and the Foxes being bogged down for the moment, this is as good an opportunity for a win over Leicester as we’re going to find. A 2-0 win for Villa should be on the cards.