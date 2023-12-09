HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal - BraveArse!

What Do We Discuss?

Well then, how are the lads feeling after Aston Villa’s 15th consecutive win at Villa Park?

We’ve certainly tried our best so soon after the final whistle to try and make sense of how mint Villa have been this season and the journey that Unai Emery is taking us on, but is there even a correct way to figure that out at this point?

Villa Park victories over both Manchester City and Arsenal within a matter of days is certainly impressive and deserves its plaudits, but winning these matches in very different ways shows how much this side has developed, right?

Comfortably in the top 4 and it’s up to the likes of City and Spurs to catch up to us now; how crazy of a sentence is that?!

THE WORLD’S NUMBER ONE! How important was Emi Martinez against the Gunners on Saturday and what sort of confidence will two clean sheets on the bounce give him?

BRAVEARSE! John McGinn is literally the perfect captain, isn’t he?

Look, it’s hard trying to make sense of the pure magic that has occured thus far this season, but let’s just all soak it in and dare to dream, shall we?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla

Tom Nightingale: @tdnightingale

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.acorns.org.uk/get-involved/donate/

