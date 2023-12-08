HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester City - An Unai Emery masterpiece!

What Do We Discuss?

Well then, I think it’s fair to say that Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are officially the real deal (we already believed that, but I’m sure more neutrals will potentially jump on the bandwagon now).

Is Wednesday’s victory over Manchester City the most complete performance we’ve ever witnessed from a Villa side?

We could certainly talk all day and night about each and every Villa player that featured on Wednesday evening, but focusing on Emi Martinez and Leon Bailey specifically, how crucial were these two on the night?

THE JAMAICAN SENSATION! Leon Bailey has truly reached a different level this season and the performance he put in at Villa Park on Wednesday has to be his best performance in a Villa shirt; what should we expect going forward from the Jamaican?

Arsenal on Saturday (certainly not on Sunday like Cole said in the podcast a few times...), how are the lads feeling ahead of the league leaders paying a visit to Villa Park?

The lads answer listener questions and maybe get a tad carried away with Villa’s mintness this season...oh well!

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

