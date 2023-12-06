HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Manchester City w/ sports writer Amos Murphy!

What Do We Discuss?

It’s third versus fourth on Wednesday, with Aston Villa sitting a point behind the defending Premier League champions; what sort of match is Amos expecting to see at Villa Park?

With the likes of Doku, Grealish, and Rodri set to miss out on Wednesday, how could Manchester City lineup against Villa on Wednesday?

What has Amos made of City’s season thus far?

In terms of potential additions to this City squad, what sort of business could Pep Guardiola’s side do in the near future?

What sort of title battle is Amos expecting to see throughout the rest of this Premier League campaign?

Considering what Unai Emery has accomplished as Villa boss already, what has Amos made of the Villa boss during his reign thus far?

With Amos knowing this City squad so well, how would he setup this Villa side to have success against Pep Guardiola’s men?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

GUEST - Twitter: @AmosMurphy_

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

Where Can I Listen?

We’ve made it nice and simple for all of you amazing listeners.

Apple podcasts

Click here to subscribe to Apple Podcasts

Acast

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Spotify

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Otherwise, just type in ‘Holtecast’ into your search engine - simple as that.

Feel free to subscribe, like, follow, and share the podcast. Thank you for listening!