HOLTECAST | Bournemouth 2-2 Aston Villa - Super Ollie Watkins to the rescue!

Well, it certainly wasn’t a dull match at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday by any means, but should Aston Villa fans consider this draw as two points lost or a point gained considering the overall performance?

Leon Bailey continues his impressive season by adding another goal to his tally - what do we think Bailey’s role will look like during the month of December given there are so many fixtures coming up?

Super Ollie Watkins saves the day! What did the lads make of Watkins’ performance on Sunday and just how important is the striker to the football club at this point in his career?

More importantly, why do Villa always seem to struggle against Bournemouth?

Manchester City on Wednesday - how are the lads feeling ahead of the mid-week match at Villa Park and does it now help knowing the likes of Rodri and Grealish will miss out?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children's Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.acorns.org.uk/get-involved/donate/

