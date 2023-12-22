Match Preview: Aston Villa v Sheffield United - Will Villa go top of the Premier League table on Friday evening?

The Build-Up

It is nearly Christmas and what better way to kick off the holidays with three points in the Premier League! Villa will look to do this on Friday evening as Villa welcome bottom of the table Sheffield United.

Sheffield United have recently sacked Paul Heckingbottom and in his place have called on Chris Wilder to perform miracles as he begins his second stint in charge of the club.

This fixture will also see Cameron Archer returning to Villa Park.

Last Sunday saw Villa come from behind to beat Brentford 2-1 away from home thanks to goals from Alex Moreno (his first in the Premier League) and Ollie Watkins, who netted his ninth of the campaign.

More than anything, this highlights the spirit and character in which is thriving throughout this team and the togetherness that Unai has brought to the table.

Villa currently sit third in the table with an opportunity to go top on Friday night if a win is secured. This may be short-lived as Arsenal and Liverpool will have a game in hand, but who thought we could even be top of the league come Christmas?

For Villa, it is nine unbeaten, with the club’s last loss coming at The City Ground in a 2-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

This game is the definition of opposites. Villa, who are unbeaten at home in the league for the last 15 matches against a Sheffield United side who have managed to secure one point away from home all season.

The Blades’ only wins this season have been at home, the first against Wolverhampton Wanderers and the latter coming against Brentford.

If form is the thing to go off of, there is only one winner.

Team News

Villa will be without Tyrone Mings, Emiliano Buendia, Bertrand Traore, Robin Olsen, Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres for the fixture.

Boubacar Kamara was shown a straight red in the Brentford game, therefore, he will miss the next three league fixtures (Sheffield United, Manchester United, Burnley).

Douglas Luiz and Lucas Digne both return from their one-match suspensions.

As for the Blades, they are without Chris Basham, John Egan, Tom Davies, Rhys-Norrington Davies, Rhian Brewster and Daniel Jebbison.

Jack Robinson returns from a one-match suspension.

Otherwise, there are no fresh injury concerns for Sheffield United.

Likely Lineups

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1)

Martinez; Moreno, Diego Carlos, Konsa, Cash; Dendoncker, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Diaby; Watkins

Sheffield United (4-1-4-1)

Foderingham; Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Lowe; de Souza Costa; McAtee, Hamer, Brooks, Archer; McBurnie

Score Prediction

With all due respect to Sheffield United, I believe that this will be a 4-0 win for the Villa. I think the quality that Villa have in the squad majorly outweighs that of the Blades.

A side that have only scored 12 goals so far this season should not pose a threat to the Villa backline. However, this is not the same Sheffield United side that started the season as now Chris Wilder will have his say. Wilder should make the team more defensively secure, but it is Villa at home, and we know what usually happens.

Prediction: Aston 4 Sheffield United 0