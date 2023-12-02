HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 2-1 Legia Warszawa - Moreno’s back, baby!

What Do We Discuss?

On what can only be described as a wild evening at Villa Park, what did the lads make of Aston Villa’s fourth straight win in the UEFA Europa Conference League?

Squad rotation certainly hasn’t been a surprise when it comes to this competition, but what does this lineup tell us about Unai Emery’s squad management heading into an extremely busy December fixture list?

No Watkins, no problem! With the striker missing out on Thursday’s action due to a slight injury, does this sort of problem come at the perfect time considering Bournemouth are next on the league fixture list for Villa and there’s no real urgency to play him until December 6th against Manchester City?

MORENO’S BACK, BABY! How impressive was the Spanish left-back on Thursday and what sort of rotation could we see between him and Lucas Digne in the coming weeks?

With Villa going top of Group E, our destiny is in our hands; how do we think Unai Emery will approach the Zrinjski match on December 14th?

More minutes for Jacob Ramsey, Leon Bailey almost scores a stunning goal, Bournemouth next, and the lads have a crack at predicting how December may unfold for the mighty Villa - enjoy the ride everyone!

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children's Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.acorns.org.uk/get-involved/donate/

