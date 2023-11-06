HOLTECAST | Nottingham Forest 2-0 Aston Villa - A valuable lesson!

What Do We Discuss?

Well then, surely that result was just a bad day at the office for Aston Villa?

Two freak goals from Nottingham Forest and very little from Unai Emery’s men in terms of producing quality scoring chances meant it was a frustrating day for the Villa faithful; can’t really read into the loss too much, can we?

What can be said about Villa’s away form this season and is there a particular reason for it?

Villa have a fantastic habit of quickly rebounding from a defeat this season and churning out a positive result at the next opportunity; should we expect the lads to do the same when AZ Alkmaar make their way to Villa Park on Thursday?

Given that Alkmaar will be desperate to climb up the Group E table, does this fixture suit Villa more knowing that they don’t have to chase the game from minute one?

Let’s all keep the faith in the mighty Villa and back the lads to a week full of wins, yeah?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

