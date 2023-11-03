HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa w/ Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post!

What Do We Discuss?

After 10 league matches this season, Nottingham Forest currently sit in 16th placed on 10 points; what has Sarah made of Forest’s start to the season thus far?

What would Forest fans classify as a successful season this term?

How big of a miss has Brennan Johnson been since the young attacker moved to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer?

Which summer signing(s) have stoodout thus far for Steve Cooper’s side?

Heading into Sunday’s match at the City Ground, how will Forest look to take on Unai Emery’s Aston Villa?

From Sarah’s perspective, how can Villa look to exploit Forest?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

