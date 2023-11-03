HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa w/ Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post!

What Do We Discuss?
- After 10 league matches this season, Nottingham Forest currently sit in 16th placed on 10 points; what has Sarah made of Forest’s start to the season thus far?
- What would Forest fans classify as a successful season this term?
- How big of a miss has Brennan Johnson been since the young attacker moved to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer?
- Which summer signing(s) have stoodout thus far for Steve Cooper’s side?
- Heading into Sunday’s match at the City Ground, how will Forest look to take on Unai Emery’s Aston Villa?
- From Sarah’s perspective, how can Villa look to exploit Forest?
- All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!
