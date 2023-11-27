HOLTECAST | Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Aston Villa - Welcome to the top four!

What Do We Discuss?

Well, that’s a lovely way to return to action following an international break, isn’t it?

How are we all feeling after a massive away win?

From an opening ten minutes that could have resulted in a 2-2 scoreline, to Douglas Luiz teeing up Pau Torres for the leveller before the break, what can be made of Aston Villa’s performance on Sunday and what does it say about the team spirit that Unai Emery’s side has developed?

With Son Heung-min scoring a hat-trick of offside goals, does it just exemplify the faith that Villa fans need to maintain in Emery’s high line going forward?

Some interesting subs from Emery paid off in the end as the Villa boys settled into a good rhythm in the second half; Leon Bailey showed his quality once again and Youri Tielemans set up Ollie Watkins for the game-winning goal - what a bargain the Belgian is turning out to be!

Villa break into the top four! How much confidence should this give the lads and the fanbase as a whole heading into a hectic December schedule?

Might be crazy to say, but surely Villa fans can go into the early December fixtures against Manchester City and Arsenal with the confidence and belief that they can get a positive result...or is that too delusional?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children's Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.acorns.org.uk/get-involved/donate/

