HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham - The John McGinn Appreciation Society!

What Do We Discuss?

Well then, what did the lads make of the performance at Villa Park from Unai Emery’s men on Sunday?

13 consecutive top-flight wins at Villa Park for the first time in 40 years, with 37 goals being scored across that timeframe, it’s a truly incredible statistic, isn’t it?

Considering Aston Villa’s performances at Villa Park, what could this mean in terms of how Villa approach games for the rest of the season, especially during the hectic fixture congestion throughout the entire month of December?

Welcome to the John McGinn Appreciation Society! What more can be said about Villa’s captain and how much further does he have to go in terms of reach his maximum potential?

How impactful was Youri Tielemans on Sunday and are we finally seeing the player that was linked with some of Europe’s best sides while the midfielder was playing for Leicester City?

Let’s talk about Villa’s third goal against Fulham for a moment...just breathtaking!

Has the international break come at a good time for Unai Emery’s side?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.acorns.org.uk/get-involved/donate/

Where Can I Listen?

