HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 2-1 AZ Alkmaar - Gettin’ Puggy Wit It!

What Do We Discuss?

Fantastic performances don’t always matter if a team is still picking up positive results and Thursday’s match was the perfect example of this; what do the lads make of the win at Villa Park against AZ Alkmaar?

15 consecutive wins at Villa Park is truly impressive; how far can this run go?

Was playing with such a high defensive line on Thursday the right call?

Youri Tielemans is certainly growing in confidence and is finally showing his quality on a consistent basis in a Villa shirt. How crucial is the Belgian becoming within Unai Emery’s squad?

What’s the actual ceiling in regards to Douglas Luiz’s abilities? Is the sky the limit?

Fulham travel to Villa Park on Sunday! Surely everyone is feeling confident regardless of the team that makes the trip to Fortress Villa Park these days?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla

Tom Nightingale: @tdnightingale

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

