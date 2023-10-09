HOLTECAST | Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Aston Villa - Pau, right in the kisser!

What Do We Discuss?

Well then, what did the lads make of Sunday’s draw at Molineux?

Playing Wolves is never fun is it? Felt like a WWE match out there!

Is it fair to say that Aston Villa’s mentality has changed since Unai Emery took charge in terms of how his side reacts to adversity?

From falling behind, immediately finding the equalizer, and nearly finding the winner via the last kick of the game; there are some positives to take from this draw, isn’t there?

Does the international break come at a good time in terms of league positioning and Villa’s list of bumps and bruises that need healing?

Looking ahead to Villa’s fixtures in October and November, how important is it for Unai Emery to maximize the points total for his side before heading into a nightmare fixture list in December?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla

Tom Nightingale: @tdnightingale

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

Where Can I Listen?

We’ve made it nice and simple for all of you amazing listeners.

Apple podcasts

Click here to subscribe to Apple Podcasts

Acast

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Spotify

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Otherwise, just type in ‘Holtecast’ into your search engine - simple as that.

Feel free to subscribe, like, follow, and share the podcast. Thank you for listening!