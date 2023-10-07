HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-0 HŠK Zrinjski Mostar - Super John McGinn to the rescue!

What Do We Discuss?

Well, Unai Emery’s men left it late, but what did the lads make of an important win at Villa Park in the Europa Conference League?

From Seb’s point of view, what was the atmosphere like at Villa Park on Thursday?

What can be made of the Villa side that started the match - was it a good enough starting 11 to put out given the importance of the match?

With Villa piling on the pressure throughout the second half of play, how important was John McGinn’s match-winning goal, not only in terms of Thursday’s match, but for the mentality of the player’s going forward?

Right then, Wolves on Sunday! What should we expect from Unai Emery and his side?

Villa haven’t had many good times at Molineux, but should the boys in claret and blue be going into Sunday’s fixture filled with plenty of confidence?

Cole and Seb read out your three word reviews, stumble through their words during a late recording session, and try to make enough sense for you fine folks to enjoy yet another edition of the Holtecast (You’re welcome!).

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla

Sebastian Bacon: @SebastianBacon8

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

