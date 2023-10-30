HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 3-1 Luton Town - Unai-ted we stand!

What Do We Discuss?

Well, do you get a more routine 3-1 victory than that?

Aston Villa never really had to get out of second or third gear on Sunday; is that because Unai Emery’s men are in such strong form or because Luton were lacking in quality?

MOUSSA DIABY! What can be made of the Frenchman’s performance at Villa Park on Sunday and how important is it for Villa fans to remember that he is a massive contributer to his sides’ all-round game and not just in the goals/assists column?

With Villa sitting in fifth place and having opened up a five point gap between them and sixth/seventh place (Newcastle United and Brighton, respectively), how important is it to maintain the current position/form heading into a busy November/December schedule?

At the end of the day, Villa are just mint under Unai Emery, aren’t they?

Loan watch; the lads provide an update on the Villa lads who are out on loan this season!

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla

Simon O’Regan: @SiORegan

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

Where Can I Listen?

We’ve made it nice and simple for all of you amazing listeners.

Apple podcasts

Click here to subscribe to Apple Podcasts

Acast

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Spotify

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Otherwise, just type in ‘Holtecast’ into your search engine - simple as that.

Feel free to subscribe, like, follow, and share the podcast. Thank you for listening!