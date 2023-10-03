HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 6-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Do Seagulls Cry?

What Do We Discuss?

So, how many Aston Villa fans were predicting a 6-1 romping of Brighton at Villa Park on Saturday? Going to assume no one did, but nonetheless, the lads reflect on a statement win.

Was Saturday’s win the most complete performance from a Villa side since last season’s 3-0 home win against Newcastle United?

How brilliant was Ollie Watkins against Brighton and in the last two Premier League matches in general? Four goals and an assist is pretty darn impressive!

What does Watkins’ recent form suggest in terms of the upcoming run of fixtures?

STARBOY RETURNS! How important was Jacob Ramsey’s goal to make it 5-1 in terms of confidence for the player and what it means for some much needed squad depth?

Douglas Luiz made history on Saturday, becoming only the second Villa player to score in five consecutive matches at home; pretty darn impressive for a midfielder isn’t it?

Louie Barry makes Stockport County history, scoring seven goals in seven consecutive matches; should the football club leave him at Stockport for the season or consider loaning him out to a League One or Championship side, if possible, in the January transfer window?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

