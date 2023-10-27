HOLTECAST | AZ Alkmaar 1-4 Aston Villa - Dutch Domination!

What Do We Discuss?

Youri Tielemans was cooking at the AFAS Stadion on Thursday! The number 10 position just suits him perfectly, doesn’t it?

We’ve unlocked a new version of Leon Bailey, with the Jamaican sporting some pulled down socks that a certain Jack Grealish would be proud of; what did the lads make of his performance in Alkmaar?

McGinniesta and Super Ollie Watkins join in on the fun! How important is it for two of Villa’s most important players to continue delivering the goods both domestically and on the European front?

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are pretty legit, aren’t they?

Luton Town on Sunday - surely most Villa fans are heading into this one with plenty of confidence and are expecting 12 wins from 12 at Villa Park?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

