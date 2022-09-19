HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton - A win’s a win!

What Do We Discuss?

How are the lads feeling after Friday’s result?

The match was a hard watch to say the least, but the Villa boys pulled through - how much can we really take from this win and is it a stepping stone towards a more positive future under Steven Gerrard?

What have Cole and Tom made of the recent performances of Ashley Young and has the veteran made a case for challenging Matty Cash for the starting right-back role on a more consistent basis this season?

Are we starting to see the best of Tyrone Mings again?

Missing Bouba! How much of a miss will Kamara be in the Villa midfield for the foreseeable future?

Now another break without Aston Villa, but we still have the mighty Villa Women’s side to watch - how impressive of a season opener over Manchester City Women was that?!

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

