HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Everton w/ Toffee TV

With both Aston Villa and Everton coming off of losses during the opening weekend of Premier League action, how are the lads feeling ahead of Saturday’s fixture at Villa Park?

From an Everton point of view, how does Ped see things playing out on Saturday?

Frank Lampard’s managerial capabilities are certainly up for debate amongst football fans, but following Everton’s narrow survival last season, what does Ped make of the Everton boss?

What can be made of Everton’s transfer business so far this summer?

Following Richarlison’s move to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer, how has Everton moved on from Ped’s point of view?

From a neutral point of view, what does Ped make of Villa at the moment?

Let’s all hope this isn’t a 0-0 snore-fest, yeah?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

GUEST - Twitter: @ToffeeTVEFC

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

