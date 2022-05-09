HOLTECAST | Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa - Emi Buendia, from Argentina!

What Do We Discuss?

Seven points from a possible nine, with only a single goal conceded within the last three games — how do the lads feel about the performance of Saturday and Villa’s recent bit of strong form?

Tinkering Gerrard! With Ezri Konsa returning to the lineup, Calum Chambers slotting in as the lone defensive midfielder, Douglas Luiz actually playing as a central midfielder, and Emi Buendia starting over Philippe Coutinho, what can be made of these changes and could we expect more experiments from Gerrard throughout the final matches of the season?

MAGICAL BUENDIA; the tricky Argentine contributed with a goal and an assist on Saturday — how brilliant was he against Burnely and should he get a run in the starting lineup?

Could Chambers be Villa’s missing link in defensive midfield for the final stretch of matches this season?

Watkings strikes again! What did the lads make of the striker partnership on Saturday and do they expect the duo to add to their goals and assists tallies before the end of the season?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

