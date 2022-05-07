Player Ratings: Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa - A comfortable afternoon for the Villa!

Emi Martinez: 7/10

A pretty comfortable day at the office for the Argentine, who may be slightly frustrated with his defenders after the brief collapse within the last few moments of the match. All in all, six saves on the day for the goalkeeper and a pleasing performance overall.

Matty Cash: 7/10

Rather quiet today, the right-back put in another solid performance, alleviating pressure through some tidy defending down the right side of the pitch.

Ezri Konsa: 6/10

Returning to the starting lineup, the central defender was a mixed bag on the day, with some moments of solidity and nerviness throughout the duration of play.

Tyrone Mings: 7/10

Overall, it was a strong performance from the Villa captain, making a number of crucial tackles and blocks throughout the match. Will be annoyed with the defensive collapse for Burnley’s lone goal of the match, but it’s yet another lesson that his side can learn from.

Lucas Digne: 7/10

Was a constant threat down the left side of the pitch, supplying the assist on Buendia’s goal in which ended up being the match-winning moment. Could have done a bit better from a defensive point of view, but a pleasing performance from the Frenchman nonetheless.

Calum Chambers: 7/10

With Steven Gerrard opting to tinker with the starting lineup, the central defender slotted in as Villa’s lone defensive midfielder, which seemed to help nullify some of the physical play from Burnley in the middle of the pitch. Pleasing to know that Villa have another option when it comes to the continuous defensive midfield conundrum.

John McGinn: 7.5/10

We’re starting to see the Scotsman get back to his best, which was exemplified through his fine assist on Watkins’ goal and pirouette when on the ball in the second half. More of this McGinn to come, please and thanks!

Douglas Luiz: 7/10

Finally slotting back in as a central midfielder, the Brazilian looked much more comfortable and dynamic on the pitch, which Villa only benefited from. With some tidy passes and some marauding runs going forward, it was a solid display from the midfielder.

Emi Buendia: 8/10

The magical Argentine was full of passion and purpose on the day, grabbing a goal and an assist within the opening 32 minutes of the match. His creative exploits didn’t stop there, however, as the attacking midfielder served as the primary creator for many of Villa’s attacking opportunities going forward.

Danny Ings: 7/10

A strong start for the striker, who latched onto Buendia’s brilliant through ball and made no mistake, bearing down on the Burnley goal and finishing past goalkeeper, Nick Pope, with ease. Became less influential throughout the second half of play, but all in all, another pleasing performance for Ings, who now has a combined seven goals and assists in his last seven games.

Ollie Watkins: 7.5/10

The Englishman was a constant threat to the Burnley backline throughout the match, often running onto long balls provided by the Villa defense and midfield. Capped off a pleasing performance with a convincing header from a sublime McGinn cross. Watkins became the first English player to score 10 or more goals in consecutive Premier League seasons for Aston Villa since Gabriel Agbonlahor (Credit to @AVFCStatto for that fun fact!)

SUBSTITUTES:

Carney Chukwuemeka (68 mins): 7/10

Replaced Calum Chambers and looked to make an impression throughout his brief time on the field, with a number of promising spells of possession. Could this appearance mean that there is a future for Carney at Villa?

Ashley Young (74 mins): N/A

Replaced Danny Ings.

Philippe Coutinho (79 mins): N/A

Replaced Emi Buendia.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Emi Buendia

The attacking midfielder was well and truly up for the task today, which was clear to see from kick-off. You’d have to think that Buendia has given Steven Gerrard plenty of food for throught going in the last four matches, surely?