HOLTECAST | The Manchester City 3-2 Aston Villa Review & Welcome Boubacar Kamara!

Cole, Danny, Simon, and Seb try to make sense of Aston Villa’s 5 minute defensive collapse, which handed Manchester City the title — is this just another example of issues within this Villa side?

Well, the season is over! What do the lads expect heading into the summer?

Boubacar Kamara joins! How important of a signing could this be for the football club and is this yet another sign of intent from Steven Gerrard and the management team?

James Tarkowski, any takers?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

