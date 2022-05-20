HOLTECAST | HOLTE ENDCAST - Quick reaction to Aston Villa 1-1 Burnley from Villa Park!

What Do We Discuss?

Moments after the final whistle at Villa Park, how did the lads feel about the draw?

Was this yet another match that Aston Villa just couldn’t get over the line?

Another telling result ahead of a summer of change within the playing staff perhaps?

Who stood out for Luke and Seb on Thursday night?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

