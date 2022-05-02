HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich City - Watkings strikes again!

What Do We Discuss?

We really needed that win after a string of frustrating results; what did the lads make of Saturday’s performance against Norwich City?

What can be made of the performances of Philippe Coutinho and Leon Bailey? Are we still lacking that cutting edge from the wide areas, which is needed to get to the desired next level?

Tim Iroegbunam — how impressive was the 18-year-old on his full debut?

Danny Ings was pretty darn impressive yesterday, wasn’t he?

Should Calum Chambers be given a run out for the rest of the season, with yet another strong performance for the Villa on Saturday?

We all love Ashley Young, but how nice was it to see Lucas Digne back on the pitch?

With two clean sheets on the bounce, what can this positive turn in form do to the confidence levels of Steven Gerrard’s men heading into the rest of the season?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

