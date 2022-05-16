HOLTECAST | The Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace Review & Looking ahead to Burnley!

What Do We Discuss?

With Philippe Coutinho completing his permanent transfer to Aston Villa earlier in the week, what did the lads make of the signing and what could this mean for the football club’s summer transfer business?

What can be made of the starting lineup on Sunday and should there have been some rotation in order to freshen things up?

Ezri Konsa’s injury and the Calum Chambers’ opportunity to step up again.

How should Steven Gerrard utilize the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Emi Buendia going into the final two matches of the Premier League season?

Did the lads learn any lessons from Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace?

Looking ahead to Thursday, what sort of Burnley side should Villa expect to face and from a mentality point of view, how should Gerrard’s men approach the final too matches of the season? Time to play spoiler perhaps?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

