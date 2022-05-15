Player Ratings: Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace - Watkins and Schlupp goals leave things all square at Villa Park!

Emi Martinez: 6/10

Left with very little support for Jeffrey Schlupp’s equalizer, the Argentine made a number of strong saves throughout the match and was key in relieving some of the Crystal Palace pressure through his ball distribution.

Matty Cash: 7/10

Mainly tasked with focusing on the defensive side of his game today, Cash did well to cope with the likes of Wilfried Zaha throughout the match and made some important challenges when called upon. Real shame that no one could connect with the right-backs dangerous ball, which he lashed through the Palace box.

Ezri Konsa: 6/10

Nothing to really complain about in regards to Konsa’s performance today as he made tackles and blocks when needed. Unfortunate to see him go off via injury in the 50th minute of the match, which will most likely signal the end of his season, with only two matches remaining.

Tyrone Mings: 7/10

The Aston Villa captain was a rather strong figure on the day, denying the likes of Conor Gallagher and Eberechi Eze in which allowed for a much more comfortable day for Emi Martinez in goal.

Lucas Digne: 8/10

Arguably one of the best performances from the left-back since joining the football club in January, Digne showed plenty of strength throughout his defensive responsibilities and was a real threat when delivering balls into the Palace box. The Frenchman produced a lovely cross, which eventually led to the opening goal of the match. It’s important to not forget that he almost put Villa back into the lead in the closing minutes of the match as well, with his long-range effort challenging Jack Butland.

Marvelous Nakamba: 5/10

Had a strong start to the game and helped solidify the Villa midfield throughout various moments of the first half, but his range of passing let him down throughout certain points of the match as well. A real mixed bag performance from the defensive midfielder.

John McGinn: 7.5/10

The Scotsman was a true force in the Villa midfield, which forced Palace to constantly foul the midfielder in order to cope with his threatening runs. McGinn’s range of passing and strength in possession was a true joy to watch in a rather drab result.

Douglas Luiz: 6/10

Was a rather anonymous figure throughout the match, which could be from the fatigue that would have set in following the loss to Liverpool on Tuesday. The midfielder often tried to add some width to the Villa midfield, but with the lack of quick movement from the home side, it was always going to be an uphill task.

Philippe Coutinho: 5/10

The Brazilian was often far too deep into Villa’s first half when picking up the ball, which massively restricted his input on today’s proceedings. To be honest, Coutinho looks exhausted — a thought that I’m sure many Villa fans have considered and may be wondering when or if Emi Buendia will take charge of the attacking midfield position heading into Thursday’s clash against Burnley.

Danny Ings: 5/10

A rather quiet figure today, with limited attacking opportunities and support around him. The striker played much deeper than usual, sacrificing some of his attacking duties for a defensive role when his side were out of possession.

Ollie Watkins: 7/10

The Englishman was full of energy throughout the match and provided plenty of issues for the Palace defense. Great to see Watkins get on the scoresheet and he nearly doubled his tally on the day, with an effort that flashed just wide of the Crystal Palace goal.

SUBSTITUTES:

Calum Chambers (50 mins): 7/10

Replaced the injured Ezri Konsa.

Jacob Ramsey (66 mins): 7/10

Replaced Marvelous Nakamba.

Emi Buendia (71 mins): 7/10

Replaced Danny Ings.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Lucas Digne

The Frenchman’s ball distribution was a treat to watch, with a good portion of his crosses into the opposition box proving to be rather threatening to Palace’s defensive resolve. Following a string of injuries, we’re starting to see more of Digne’s true talents in a Villa shirt.