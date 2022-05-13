HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Crystal Palace w/ HLTCO

What Do We Discuss?

What has Dan made of Crystal Palace’s season thus far?

With Palace set to play Aston Villa, Everton, and Manchester United in their final three matches of the season, what is Dan hoping/expecting to see from his side?

What has been the general perception of Palace boss, Patrick Vieira, and the job he has done for the South London outfit this season?

As the summer transfer window nears, who are the latest players to be linked with Crystal Palace and does Dan think there’s any truth to the rumours?

With Philippe Coutinho now announced as a permanent transfer to Aston Villa, what do the lads make of the deal and what sort of impact could this deal have on the football club?

How do the lads see this match going on Sunday?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

GUEST - Twitter: @HLTCO

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

Thank you to our FPL league sponsor, One2ElevenKits.

Take advantage of their fantastic inventory of football apparel: https://twitter.com/one2elevenkits

