HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool: Going toe-to-toe with giants!

What Do We Discuss?

Let’s get the annoying portion of yesterday evening’s match out of the way then! What did the lads make of the refereeing decisions and although none of them directly impacted Aston Villa in terms of conceding a goal, is this just another reason as to why the officiating standards within the UK needs to be overhauled?

Starting with a bang and being immediately brought back down to earth — was it just shambolic defending or a bit of bad luck on Tyrone Mings’ part to concede in such a way?

Is the center-back partnership of Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings good enough to get Villa to where management and the fanbase want the football club to be?

Is it fair to say that bringing on Carney Chukwuemeka for Marvelous Nakamba and moving Douglas Luiz back to the defensive midfield position was a poor decision by Steven Gerrard?

Lucas Digne’s delivery and Ollie Watkins’ desire! How good were those two yesterday?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla

Simon O’Regan: @SiORegan

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children's Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

Thank you to our FPL league sponsor, One2ElevenKits.

Take advantage of their fantastic inventory of football apparel: https://twitter.com/one2elevenkits

Where Can I Listen?

