Player Ratings: Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur - Another sorry showing at Villa Park!

Emi Martinez: 5/10

Another day where most Aston Villa fans probably feel bad for the Argentine, with no chance on any of Tottenham Hotspur’s goals. Made a few saves, but it was never going to be a slow day at the office with those playing ahead of him in such poor form.

Matty Cash: 6/10

Villa’s main attacking outlet down the right and even had a promising go at goal himself during the first half of play. Did fairly well in his defensive responsibilities today and was massively let down by the center-back partnership of Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings.

Ezri Konsa: 3/10

In what can only be deemed as one of the worst performances from the center-back in a Villa shirt, Konsa struggled to cope with a majority of his defensive responsibilities on the day — failing to clear the ball on a numbers of opportunities, which led to two Spurs goals.

Tyrone Mings: 4/10

A shaky performance from the Villa captain, who struggled to maintain a strong relationship with Konsa throughout the game, with both center-backs lacking communication skills when defending on numerous occasions.

Lucas Digne: 5/10

The Frenchman actively looked to get Villa moving down the left flank and helped create a number of promising attacking opportunities throughout his time on the pitch. Digne was replaced in the 79th minute due to a shoulder injury.

Douglas Luiz: 4/10

Villa were completely broken when it came to maintaining any sense of defensive shape in the middle of the pitch and the Brazilian was a major reason as to why the home side had these issues. With large gaps and a lack of defensive intent on the day, Tottenham were practically given a free pass to do whatever they wanted all game.

John McGinn: 4/10

Bereft of any sense of his previous form, the Scotsman showed brief glimpses of quality when on the ball, but was often poor in his distribution and couldn’t cope from a defensive point of view.

Jacob Ramsey: 6/10

Once again, the young Villan was the best midfielder for the home side, which again, isn’t really saying much at all. Purposeful from an attacking point of view, Ramsey was left to do just too much work defensively, which is only going to negatively impact his playing style.

Philippe Coutinho: 5/10

Showed bits of quality and glimpses of the form that we saw earlier in his tenure at the football club, but the Brazilian just couldn’t do enough to get a goal on the board for his side. Was replaced in the 68th minute by Emi Buendia.

Danny Ings: 4/10

Back in the starting lineup, the striker missed an absolute sitter in the first half and had another promising effort in the second half, which went just over the Spurs goal. Ings was replaced by Leon Bailey in the 68th minute.

Ollie Watkins: 4/10

Seriously lacking the finishing abilities we saw from the striker last season, with Watkins needing way too many chances to produce a single goal. Invisible in the second half and we really need to see better performances from him.

SUBSTITUTES:

Emi Buendia (68 mins): N/A

Replaced Philippe Coutinho.

Leon Bailey (68 mins): N/A

Replaced Danny Ings.

Ashley Young (79 mins): N/A

Replaced Lucas Digne.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Jacob Ramsey

Slim pickings today, but Jacob Ramsey does deserve most of the plaudits from a Villa point of view, with some attacking intent and underrated defensive work on display from the youngster at Villa Park. Really hoping a more positive Man of the Match award can be given against Leicester City on April 23rd.