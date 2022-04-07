HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur w/ The Extra Inch Podcast

What Do We Discuss?

With Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal fighting it out for fourth place, how does Windy see the battle for the final Champions League place going?

How do Spurs fans feel about the range of work that Antonio Conte has done thus far and has he begun to rejuvenate the North London side?

What does Windy make of Harry Kane’s season thus far and January recruit, Dejan Kulusevski’s immediate impact?

From an outside point of view, what does Windy make of Villa this season and heading into the future?

With both sides having different managers for Spurs’ 2-1 win over Aston Villa earlier this season, much has certainly changed for both sides — how do the lads see this one going?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

GUEST - Twitter: @TheExtraInch

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

Thank you to our FPL league sponsor, One2ElevenKits.

Take advantage of their fantastic inventory of football apparel: https://twitter.com/one2elevenkits

Where Can I Listen?

We’ve made it nice and simple for all of you amazing listeners.

Click here to subscribe to Apple Podcasts

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Otherwise, just type in ‘Holtecast’ into your search engine - simple as that.

Feel free to subscribe, like, follow, and share the podcast. Thank you for listening!