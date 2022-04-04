HOLTECAST | Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa - Lacking An Identity

What Do We Discuss?

A very positive opening 5 minutes and then a comical 40 minutes to follow — what did to the lads make of the first half of the match?

At what point will Aston Villa finally snap out of only showing up for one half of most matches and what needs to change in order to get there?

The great Emi Buendia debate!

Could Philippe Coutinho do with a rest?

What did Cole and Tom make of the performances of Leon Bailey and Morgan Sanson on Saturday?

Do Villa have an identity under Steven Gerrard at the moment?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla

Tom Nightingale: @tdnightingale

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

Thank you to our FPL league sponsor, One2ElevenKits.

Take advantage of their fantastic inventory of football apparel: https://twitter.com/one2elevenkits

Where Can I Listen?

