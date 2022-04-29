HOLTECAST | PREVIEW: Looking ahead to Aston Villa v Norwich City!

What Do We Discuss?

How are the lads feeling ahead of the match? With Villa’s rather impressive record against Norwich City over the last four Premier League fixtures, could we see another three points for the home side?

The lads chat about the similarities and differences between former Villa boss, Dean Smith, and current Villa boss, Steven Gerrard.

Surely it’s okay to applaud Dean Smith on his return to Villa Park...right?

From a Villa point of view, can Aston Villa fans sympathize with Norwich fans in regards to their club ethos and up and down nature?

Aside from Saturday’s match, what can be made of the recent speculation surrounding an Ashley Young contract extension?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

