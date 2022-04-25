HOLTECAST | Leicester City 0-0 Aston Villa - Stopping the rot!

What Do We Discuss?

Well it wasn’t a loss! How do the lads feel about Saturday’s draw against Leicester City?

Although Steven Gerrard has previously stated that he wants his Villa side to achieve success through ball retention, is it surprising that a majority of Villa’s points have come from results where we have less possession than the opposition?

What can be made of Philippe Coutinho’s recent performances and what does Emi Buendia have to do to get back into this Aston Villa side?

How impressive was the experienced Ashley Young on Saturday?

So, where will Villa finish come the end of the season?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

STAY CONNECTED:

Email: holtecast@gmail.com

Twitter: @7500ToHolte

Cole Pettem: @TalkAstonVilla

Sebastian Bacon: @SebastianBacon8

Neil Dunworth: @LoveMcGrathpod

EPISODE NOTES:

Thank you to our charity partner, Acorns Children’s Hopsice.

Donate today to support a fantastic charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/villa

Thank you to our FPL league sponsor, One2ElevenKits.

Take advantage of their fantastic inventory of football apparel: https://twitter.com/one2elevenkits

Where Can I Listen?

We’ve made it nice and simple for all of you amazing listeners.

Click here to subscribe to Apple Podcasts

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Otherwise, just type in ‘Holtecast’ into your search engine - simple as that.

Feel free to subscribe, like, follow, and share the podcast. Thank you for listening!