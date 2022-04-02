Player Ratings: Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa - A clear lack of identity for the Villans at Molineux

Emi Martinez: 6/10

Really feel bad for the Argentine, who would have most likely had a clean sheet if it wasn’t for the sloppy play from this Aston Villa side. Made a number of key saves throughout the match and his distribution wasn’t too shabby at times either.

Matty Cash: 5/10

Easily the best Villa defender on the day, which isn’t really saying much, but the right-back did show some purpose in driving the ball forward and had an effort in the last minute of play, which took a deflection and went inches wide of Wolves’ left post.

Ezri Konsa: 4/10

Has really struggled since coming back into the starting lineup and today was no different, with the centre-back slipping moments before Wolves scored the opening goal of the match and actively leaving too much space between himself and whatever player he was defending.

Tyrone Mings: 4/10

The Villa captain struggled when in possession and lost the ball in dangerous area on a number of occasions, giving the likes of Fabio Silva a number of scoring opportunities.

Lucas Digne: N/A

Came off in the 13th minute due to injury, with Ashley Young replacing the Frenchman at left-back.

Morgan Sanson: 6/10

One of the only Villa players that actually seemed to be bothered on the day, the Frenchman showed bits of quality when on the ball and at the very least, tried to move his side further up the pitch.

John McGinn: 4/10

Once again, the Scotsman returns from international duty and looks miles off the pace in the first game back. Sloppy in possession and struggled to get any sort of foothold in today’s proceedings.

Jacob Ramsey: 5/10

Villa’s best defensive midfielder on the day, which really shows how poor the away side were. Struggled to move his side further up the pitch and was often a hidden figure throughout the game due to the unfamiliar circumstances he was forced into.

Philippe Coutinho: 5/10

Another quiet day at the office for the Brazilian playmaker, who struggled to breakdown the Wolves midfield and backline throughout his time on the pitch. The attacking midfielder was taken off in the 74th minute, just moments after forcing Wolves goalkeeper, Malheiro de Sá, into a smart save.

Leon Bailey: 6/10

Added some pace to the Villa lineup on the day and absolutely ran his socks off at times, but his sloppiness when in possession at times cost his side on a number of occassions, both from an offensive and defensive perspective.

Ollie Watkins: 5/10

Just an odd game for Villa’s lone striker, with his first attempt on goal coming in the 56th minute after Ashley Young put Watkins through on goal, but his right footed shot from the left side of box just went wide to the right — an attempt he should have finished. His second attempt, in the latter stages of the game, was another one where you would think the forward would put it away. Watkins finally tucked one away, though, converting his penalty after being followed by the Wolves goalkeeper.

SUBSTITUTES:

Ashley Young (13 mins): 4/10

Replaced the injured Lucas Digne and was immediately thrown to the Wolves (pun intended) as the home side ran riot throughout the first half due to some poor defensive play by the entire Villa backline. The experienced left-back added to that horror show of a first half, heading a Wolves cross into his own goal.

Douglas Luiz (72 mins): 5/10

Replaced Morgan Sanson and slotted back into the defensive midfield role, providing a bit more cover in a Villa side bereft of any defensive cohesion.

Emi Buendia (74 mins): 6/10

Gave Villa more purpose from an attacking point of view and instantly connected with Ollie Watkins as the striker looked much more lethal when linking up with the Argentine.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Emi Martinez

It’s basically impossible to give the award to any outfield Villan today and this may be going to Emi because of a high degree of sympathy for the Argentine, but it is also important to note that the goalkeeper made three or four key saves as well and without him, we’re easily looking at a 4-1 or 5-1 defeat.