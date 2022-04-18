HOLTECAST | Taking stock at Aston Villa w/ All Villa No Filler!

What Do We Discuss?

If the season ended today, would the lads deem it a success, a failure, or neither?

Who has been Aston Villa’s Player of the Season thus far?

What has been Villa’s biggest success and disappointment this season?

Is scrutinizing Steven Gerrard after five months fair?

With little meaningful to player for, what do the lads want to see for the rest of the season (i.e, rotation, youth players, tactical tweaks, etc.)?

Cole, Tom, and Frankie look ahead to Leicester City on the weekend — could we see any changes to the starting XI?

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

