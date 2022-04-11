HOLTECAST | The Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur Review & Twitter Q&A!

What Do We Discuss?

What did the lads make of that performance? Is it fair to say that this was another example of a one half performance from Steven Gerrard’s men?

With 19 shots (8 on target), 9 corners, and 52% possession throughout the entirety of the match, was this just not Aston Villa’s day in front of goal or were the lads just too wasteful?

What has happened to the strong form of Ezri Konsa over the last while?

Looking at the rather weak mentality within this Villa side — are certain players starting to tune out Steven Gerard’s managerial style?

As frustrating as it is to see Villa churn out a number of poor performances this season, how important is it to maintain a little bit of optimism heading into the summer?

The lads spend plenty of time responding to various talking points/questions sent in from some of our lovely Twitter followers.

All of this and so much more! Enjoy the podcast and Up The Villa!

